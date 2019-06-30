Home

Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
(304) 965-3331
Patricia Matheny

Patricia Matheny Obituary

PATRICIA "PAT" MATHENY, of Pinch, passed away at home, at the age of 90, on Thursday, June 27, 2019, after a long illness.
Pat attended Troy High School and graduated from Doddridge High School. She studied at Glenville State college for three years before marriage. She finished college and graduated from Morris Harvey (University of Charleston). Both Pat and Carlton were active in community service, and were scout leaders throughout their children's years at home.
She was preceded in death by her husband Carlton, son Barry Matheny and her parents Harry and Amy Smith.
Pat and Carlton were married 66 years and had four children: Lynn Matheny of Pinch, Linda (Matheny) Payne of South Charleston, Barry Matheny (deceased) and Sandy (Bill) Armentrout of Pinch. She also has one granddaughter, Jamie Payn, of South Charleston, and one great-granddaughter, Emma Payne Armentrout.
The family would like to thank the hospice doctors, nurses and caregivers for their excellent service.
The service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Pinch, with Rev. Earl Cochran officiating. Burial to follow at South Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 1, at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 30 to July 2, 2019
