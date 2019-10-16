|
|
PATRICIA RYAN EDWARDS 73, departed this life on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
She was the daughter of the late Nayola and Millard Goff. She was married for over 40 years to Vernon Edwards, who passed away in 2004.
Patty was a manager at Go-Mart for over 30 years. She woke up every morning at 4 a.m. to begin a long workday. At age 58, after her husband (and long-time chauffeur) died, she learned to drive so she wouldn't have to depend on others. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren, Darby and Kieran, and with great-nieces, Abby and Madison.
She was a member of Lower Falls Baptist Church, St. Albans.
She is survived by her daughter and son in-law, Sheila and Terry Moran of Charleston; son and daughter - in - law, Terry Edwards and Kate Derrah of San Francisco, CA; grandchildren, Darby and Kieran Moran of Charleston; brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Ginger Goff; brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Lois Rhodes; nieces, Andi Kemper, Amanda Kemper, Tonya Martin, Christy Smith.
Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, October 17, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Pastor Brian Donze officiating. Burial will be in Edwards Family Cemetery, Hurricane.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
Patty battled Multiple Myloma for over three years. Though tired and weary, she was always thinking of others first. She was ever-resilient and remained independent till the end.
Special thanks to Dr. Cohen and his staff at the David Lee Cancer center, and staff at the Hubbard House.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Hubbard Hospice House, In memory of Patricia Ryan Edwards, 1001 Curtis Way Drive, Charleston, WV 25311.
You may visit Patricia's tribute page at bartlett nicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Edwards Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 16, 2019