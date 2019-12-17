|
|
Mrs. PATRICIA ANN STARCHER, 72, of Givens passed away December 15, 2019, at CAMC General Division surrounded by her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Dorothy Slate.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Mr. William "Bill" Starcher; son Earl Starcher (Melissa Garrett) of Camden; daughter Diana Starcher (Dale Jones) of Givens; grandchildren Amber Wagner (Norman Bugger Wagner) of Leon and Michael "Mikey" Hamon of Givens and three great grandchildren Addison, Katie and Sara; brother Jim Slate (Kathy), Dennis Shorty Slate (Pam) and Donald Slate (Angela) and sisters Cheryl Craig and Betty Johnson (Dennis).
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Patricia Starcher will be 2 p.m., Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Aaron Ouellette officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Starcher family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 17, 2019