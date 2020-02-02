|
|
Mrs. PATRICIA Y. BEAVER, age 78, of Sarasota, Fla., passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital with both her daughter and granddaughter by her side.
She was born on April 11, 1941, in Montgomery, W.Va. She grew up in Sissonville, W.Va., graduating from Sissonville High School. She
went on to attend Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va., and eventually Ringling School of Arts in Sarasota, Fla.
Patti was employed by and retired from Verizon, where she worked for 31 years. She was the owner and operator of Pet Palace in Sarasota, Fla., and an extremely talented artist.
Preceding in passing was her mother, Maxine H. Young. Patti is survived by daughter Liza Wright, granddaughter Allison Martinez, great - grandchildren Lillia Jones and David Martinez.
She will forever be greatly loved and missed.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 2, 2020