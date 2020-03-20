|
|
PATRICK MAURICE GALLAGHER, 69, of Charleston, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House.
Born at McMillian Hospital, October 20, 1950, he was the son of the late Ralph and Ruth Gallagher.
Pat is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Sue Ann Gallagher of Charleston, WV; his children and grandchildren provided him with abundant happiness, including his daughter, Lynsey Ryann Gallagher of Washington, DC, and his son, Matthew Patrick Gallagher, wife Meera Patel Gallagher and grandchildren Max and Reina of Davidson, NC. Pat's stepsons and their families, David and Sarah Ewing and grandchildren Parker and Hallie Jane of Charleston, WV, and Matthew and Katherine Ewing of Charleston, WV, loved sharing their lives with Pat. His only sibling, Mary Jane Gallagher of McLean, VA, husband Gary Falle and his two nieces, Jenna Searby of Sterling, VA, and Jillian Conto of Bowie, MD, will also miss his love and laughter.
Pat was a 1968 graduate of Charleston Catholic High School and then in 1972 graduated from WVU with a BSJ in Journalism. He was President of Pi Kappa Alpha men's fraternity. Pat loved Mountaineer sports. He was a proud football season ticket holder for more than 25 years and enjoyed going to games with Sue, his kids and grandkids.
Pat's life was full of service in government, private and religious communities. But he started his career at WCHS-TV, most notably covering the Silver Bridge collapse and former Governor Arch Moore.
Pat worked for WV Senate President Bill Brotherton, where he established the Legislative Public Information Office, and in the Rockefeller Administrations at the Departments of Transportation and Economic Development.
In the private sector, Pat spent decades in public relations assisting state and worldwide corporations with crisis and legal communication challenges. He was President and CEO of Charles Ryan Associates, Managing Partner of Gallagher Goodwin - Gregg and Senior Vice President of RMS Strategies. Pat also directed the WV Manufacturers Association and assisted the WV Chamber of Commerce.
Most recently, Pat served as Church Administrator at St. Mark's United Methodist Church where his commitment to the church's daily operation and its mission to help the homeless enriched his life.
Due to COVID-19, a small, private ceremony will be taking place on Friday, March 20. A celebration of Pat's life will be planned at a later date for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to St. Mark's United Methodist Church at 900 Washington St. E, Charleston, WV 25301 / www.stmarkswv.org.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 20, 2020