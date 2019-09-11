Home

POWERED BY

Services
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
For more information about
Patsy Wheeler
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Wheeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Ann Wheeler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patsy Ann Wheeler Obituary

PATSY ANN WHEELER, 80, of Charleston, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at Eastbrook Center following a long illness.
She was a lifelong resident of Kanawha County and attended Liberty Methodist Church.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Ervin Wheeler; parents, Hurbert and Edith Hicks Crowder; and brother, Teddy Crowder.
Surviving are her brothers and sister-in-law, Paul and Kay Crowder of Charleston, Richard Crowder of Hurricane; sister and brother-in-law, Donna Kay and Robert Legg of Campbells Creek; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, September 12, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Larry Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Thursday.
The family would like to thank Charleston Transitional Center and staff and Kanawha Hospice for their kindness and care.
Please visit our website at fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now