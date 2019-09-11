|
|
PATSY ANN WHEELER, 80, of Charleston, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at Eastbrook Center following a long illness.
She was a lifelong resident of Kanawha County and attended Liberty Methodist Church.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Ervin Wheeler; parents, Hurbert and Edith Hicks Crowder; and brother, Teddy Crowder.
Surviving are her brothers and sister-in-law, Paul and Kay Crowder of Charleston, Richard Crowder of Hurricane; sister and brother-in-law, Donna Kay and Robert Legg of Campbells Creek; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, September 12, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Larry Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Thursday.
The family would like to thank Charleston Transitional Center and staff and Kanawha Hospice for their kindness and care.
Please visit our website at fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 11, 2019