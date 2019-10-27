Home

Patsy Anne Derrick Obituary
PATSY ANNE DERRICK, 87, of Rocky Fork Road, died in Hospice care after a short illness.
She is survived by son Bob (Nancy Derrick) of Lyman, S.C.; daughters, Debby (Jim Reese) of Rocky Fork Road, Peggy (Rick Brown), Kim (Terry King), Tina (David Miles), all of Rocky Fork Road. She is also survived by nine Grandchildren and 10 Great-Grandchildren.
Family and children were her life. She loved watching her Grandchildren playing softball and enjoyed bingo and spending the winter in Florida.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice.
Visitation will be held at Long & Fisher Funeral Home on Monday, October 28, beginning at 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m., with Delbert Morris officiating.
Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville, W.Va., is serving the family.
Condolences may be forwarded to www.longfisher funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 27, 2019
