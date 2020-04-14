|
|
PATSY DELORES HAMMACK, 90, of Dunbar, passed away on April 10, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Henry and Mary Jane Shamblin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Clarence W. Hamrick, Jr., who passed away in 1958, second husband, Harold Darnell Hammack, who passed away in 1999, her daughter Elizabeth Jane Rhodes and brothers John L. Shamblin and Robert Price.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Hall (Bill); son, Dennis Hamrick (Shalice); son-in-law, Michael J. Rhodes; step-children, Jennifer Lynn Portz, Darnell Hammack, John Hammack, Timothy Hammack, and Kim Ward; grandchildren, Patricia Rhodes, Keri Hall, Jennifer Rhodes, Michael J. Rhodes, Jr. and Ashley Portz; seven great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Patsy was a lifelong resident of the Charleston area. Some of her happiest years were spent on her farm in the Sissonville area where she loved her gardens and provided a home to her beloved pets and animals. She was most happy when she hosted her family for many holiday celebrations and gatherings. In her last years, she was comforted by the care of her family, principally, her son-in-law Mike Rhodes and her granddaughter, Patty Jo who served as her primary caregiver for many years.
Patsy was a passionate advocate of animals. She rescued and loved many pets throughout her lifetime. In lieu of flowers or food, the family asks that donations be made to one of the following animal rescue and fostering organizations: Little Victories Animal Rescue, Ona (littlevictories.org); Itty Bitty Kitty Committee, Charleston (wvcatrescue.org); or Dog Bless, Charleston (dogblesswv.org).
Due to the current pandemic, the family will defer services at this time. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 14, 2020