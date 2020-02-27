Home

Wallace & Wallace Inc Funeral Chapels & Crematory
884 Jefferson St N
Lewisburg, WV 24901
(304) 645-2060
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wallace & Wallace Inc Funeral Chapels & Crematory
884 Jefferson St N
Lewisburg, WV 24901
Patsy Jean Morgan

Patsy Jean Morgan Obituary

PATSY JEAN (CARTER) MORGAN, 85, of Ormond Beach, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, while staying with her daughter in Pearl, Miss.
Born July 11, 1934, in Charleston, W.Va., the daughter of the late Richard Eugene and Katherine Thelma Martin Carter.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ellsworth Morgan, who passed in 2014.
She leaves behind three children: daughter, Abby Morgan Weathersby and her husband, Don of Pearl, Miss., daughter, Linda Lou Morgan Willis of China, Texas, son, David Ellsworth Morgan of Hattiesburg, Miss.; 11 grandchildren; nine great - grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; two sisters, Jo Ann Carter Spaulding of Charleston, W.Va., and Rosemary Carter Touhey of Phoenix, Ariz.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, W.Va. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Ronceverte, W.Va.
"Our death is not an end if we can live on in our children and the younger generation. For they are us, our bodies are only wilted leaves on the tree of life." -Albert Einstein
Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallace.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 27, 2020
