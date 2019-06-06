

PATSY ANN (JARRELL) MAHONE, 66, of Bim, W.Va., passed away peacefully June 3, 2019 after a long illness.

Patsy was the daughter of the late Jimmy and Betty Jarrell, of Bim, and the daughter-in-law of the late Aubrey Mahone Sr. and Bethlene, of Cazy. She is survived by her husband, Aubrey Mahone Jr. of 43 years; daughter, Leigh Ann, of Bim; son, Robbie (Lyn) of Madison; and four grandchildren, Marshall, Lincoln, Kennedy, and Janie. She is also survived by her sister, Karen (Wayne) McCray; Ernie Jarrell and Timmy (Rhoda) Jarrell; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Patsy was a faithful member of Cazy Freewill Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and arranged numerous church activities. She was a retired beautician of 36 years. She enjoyed sewing, painting, and baking. Patsy was a 1971 graduate of Van High School and a 1973 graduate of Charleston School of Beauty. She was a sweet and loving woman who everyone enjoyed being around. Her family meant the world to her and she cherished all of her many friends.

The family would like to sincerely thank everyone for the kind thoughts and prayers. We would also like to express our gratitude to Dignity Hospice for their incredible love and care during this difficult time.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 7, at Handley Funeral Home, in Danville, W.Va. Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., with funeral services following immediately thereafter. Burial will be at Noah White cemetery, Bim (Spring Hollow) W.Va. Services will be conducted by Reverend Tom Price and Pastor Tennis Vance.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Dignity Hospice, of Chapmanville, WV.

You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 6 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary