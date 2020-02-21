|
PATSY RUTH (HASTINGS) HUGHES was born on August 24, 1928, to James and Carrie (Green) Hastings in Chesapeake, West Virginia. She passed away Saturday afternoon, February 15, 2020, at her residence in Charlotte, North Carolina, following a short illness in the presence of her beloved family
Patsy was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Elda Hughes Jr.; four sisters, Maxine Hughey, Phyllis Hill, Judy Buckley, and Eva Meadows; brother, James Edward Hastings; and brother-in-law, Herb Ellis.
Patsy is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Hughes Finger (Mike) of Beaufort, South Carolina; granddaughter, Jennifer Hughes Garrigan (Jay) of Charlotte, North Carolina; grandson, Jay Chapman (Sarah), and great- grandchildren, Reagan, Vaida, and John William IV, all of Charlotte, North Carolina; sister, Betty Sue Ellis of Russell Springs, Kentucky; brother, Jack Frances Hastings (Janice) of Scott Depot, West Virginia; and sister-in-law, Olene Hastings of Scott Depot, West Virginia. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Patsy was a member of Central Church of God in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she was involved in volunteer work and Primetimers. She enjoyed knitting, reading, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, February 22, at Marmet Memorial Gardens, Marmet, West Virginia, with Rev. Charles V. Williams officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
