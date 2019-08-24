|
PATTIE STROUD, 88, of Lilly Park, Rainelle, passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
Pattie was born on November 11, 1930, in Logan County to the late Clyde and Carrie Corn Broughton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, C.E. "Sonny" Stroud II; a son, C.E. Stroud III; and two brothers, Bill and Robert Broughton.
Pattie was a member of the Rainelle United Methodist Church where she was a faithful steward of the nursey; she loved doing for others and sending cards. She was also a member of the Rainelle Firemenettes, a former telephone operator and a mom to many.
Those left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Donna (Roy) Daniels of Virginia Beach, Va., Janet (Jerry) Scarles of Rainelle; one son, Bill Bob (Marty) Stroud of Rainelle; five grandchildren: Lisa (Fred) Nunn, Jamie (Jeff) Daniels, Jesse Stroud, Hannah (Eric) Brown and Cody (fianc e, Tori Sesco) Stroud; great - grandchildren: Jillian Nunn, Ryan Nunn, Caleb Daniels, River and Aden Brown; sister, Brenda Naylor of Maryland; special friends, Herb May and Ginny Hudkins.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to her angel caregivers, Dr. Chris Martin and his nurse, Trish Neal.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, August 26, at Rainelle United Methodist Church, with Pastor Ron Gamble officiating. Entombment will follow at Wallace Memorial Mausoleum, Clintonville.
Friends may visit with the family at the church from 12 p.m. until time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Rainelle United Methodist Church, PO Box 646 Rainelle, WV 25962 or C.E. Stroud, III. Memorial Scholarship, City National Bank 732 Main Street Rainelle, WV 25962.
Online condolences www. wallaceandwallacefh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 24, 2019