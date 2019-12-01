|
|
PATTY CROUCH's earthly journey ended November 27, 2019.
I was preceded in death by Parents: Archie "Bill" and Ina Muriel Hudson Crouch; Brother: David "Mike" Crouch; and Extended Family Member: Fay Rose Layton.
I am survived by the person I loved most in life, my sister: Barbara Massey. In addition to Barbara, who I always called "Sissy," there is my brother-in-law: Charles "Pee Wee" Massey, who became my daytime caregiver, plus my nephew: Joshua "Josh" Knight, who assisted Pee Wee. Also remaining are Bettie Sue Gillispie, Melissa Elder, who will never know how much I loved her, Melissa's husband Eric Elder and their daughter Adriana "Cupcake" and their son Austin. Also surviving is Jon-Michael Gillispie, who lost "his Patty" and was loved so much by me.
Additionally, there are many furry friends who meant the world to me as well.
I, Patty, devoted almost 30 years to the Charleston Job Corps Center, making a difference in countless lives, many of whom stayed in contact with me to the present day. Next, I was blessed with a very rewarding position, teaching English as a Second Language at Garnet Career Center. Patty spent many years teaching at the Wills Memorial Non-Denominational Church where the congregation grew to be family. Many thanks to all of them for their prayers and love. In addition to teaching, I loved listening to music.
Special thanks to my longtime friend, Pat Baker, for being a true friend and making many memories with me. Much appreciation to Sharlie Brooks for all of those morning calls of encouragement and thanks to Sheila Cooper for making me laugh sincerely. Also thanks to Vernon Hudnall and special thanks to Cindy Leftwich for helping me and Sissy so much.
Save us a "seat at the table," because one day we will join you. A heart of gold stopped beating and our angel went home. We love you! From: Sissy and Pee Wee.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Thursday, December 5, at The First Freewill Baptist Church of Chesapeake, a place that her parents helped build. Rev. Donald Fleck will officiate.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311, and condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 1, 2019