PATTY JO ADKINS, 79, of South Charleston, moved on to her heavenly home on March 4, 2020, due to unexpected complications after surgery.
Patty was born in Elkins, to the late Raymond E. Adkins Sr. and Elma Guthrie Adkins on May 12, 1940. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Wanda June Straub and Betty Lee Burns.
Patty is survived by her long-time best friend, Betty Sue Eagan; her children, Penny L. Bice, Cheryl A. Bice, Daniel M. Bice, Jeffrey A. Bice (Roberta) and Richard P. Bice (Sandra); her brother, Raymond E. Adkins Jr. (Sadie); and six grandchildren and three great - grandchildren.
Patty graduated from St. Albans High School in 1958 and attended Morris Harvey College. Along with being a homemaker for more than three decades, she held various jobs. She worked as a fluorocarbon inspector at Union Carbide, pastor's secretary at Bible Center Church, a teacher's aide at Ruffner Elementary School, a manager of the Microfiche Department at the Public Service Commission and an executive assistant to former PSC Commissioner Charlotte Lane, from which she retired.
Patty was a devoted mother and grandmother, who did double duty in and outside the home to help the family be successful. After the children grew up and moved out, she enjoyed vacationing with her best friend, Betty. She also traveled throughout the region to attend gospel sings. She loved crafting and was an avid collector of coins, gemstones and Blenko glassware.
As a devoted Christian, Patty was a member of both Bible Center Church and Oakridge Bible Church until her poor health prevented her church attendance. It was from her living room where she developed a great fondness for Dr. Charles Stanley, longtime pastor of the First Baptist Church in Atlanta. She would often refer to herself as a member of this church, even if it was in spirit only.
Patty will be missed by her family and friends.
Service will be 1 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, 335 5th Avenue, South Charleston, W.Va., with Pastor David Keeney officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the mortuary. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 8, 2020