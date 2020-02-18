Home

Patty Lou Maxwell

Patty Lou Maxwell Obituary
PATTY LOU MAXWELL, age 78 of Route 5 West of Glenville, WV departed this life on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV following an extended illness.
A funeral service will be conducted at the Ellyson Mortuary, Inc., 2 Vanhorn Drive, Glenville, WV; 26351 at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 20. Burial will follow in the Jobs Temple Cemetery along Route 5 West of Glenville.
Ellyson Mortuary, Inc. is honored to assist the family of Patty L. Maxwell with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 18, 2020
