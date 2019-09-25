|
|
PATTY M. HOLSTEIN POWERS, 88, of London, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, after a long illness.
She was homemaker loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Great - Great - Grandmother.
Patty was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence, and son, Jerry Powers.
Survived by children: daughters, Ellen Eisenmann and Mary Chapman; sons, James, Daniel, Bobby, George, and Timothy; several grandchildren, great - grandchildren, great - great - grandchildren; and host of other family members and friends.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 28, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove, WV 25039, with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Burial will follow the services in Montgomery Memorial Park London.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 27, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cooke funeralhome.com,
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, W.Va., is serving the Powers Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 25, 2019