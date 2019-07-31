Home

Paul Simpson
Paul A. Simpson Jr. Obituary

PAUL A. SIMPSON JR., 92, of Nitro, departed this earth and went to his heavenly home, Monday, July 29, 2019.
Paul was born August 31, 1926, in Glens Falls, N.Y. He graduated from St. Albans High School and attended Concord and Morris Harvey (University of Charleston) colleges.
Paul was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Nitro, where he served as Trustee and usher.
Paul served in the Air Force during WWII. He worked for American Viscose, Kanawha Manufacturing, and retired as Supervisor from FMC Corp in Nitro. His hobbies included building and flying R/C Airplanes and his love for woodworking.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Paul A. and Fern T. Simpson.
Paul is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ruby Romine Simpson; daughters, Becky (Dr. John) Godfrey, Linda (Steve) Parsons; son, David (Sharon) Simpson; grand and step grandchildren, Stephanie (Wallace) Kunin, Melissa (Travis) Cassell, Amy (Jeremy) Neil, and Bryan Simpson; John (Erika) Godfrey, Susan Godfrey, and James Kovach III; great and step great-grandchildren, Hunter, Lexie, Lucas, and Hadley Cassell, Keeleigh, and Judson Neil, Chayce Godrey, and Faith Oliver.
Visitation will be Friday, August 2, at Cooke Funeral Home, 2002 20th St., Nitro, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., funeral service immediately following at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Bobby Goldsburg and Dr. Lawrence Hoptry officiating. Entombment will be in the mausoleum at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Nitro, P.O. Box 248, Nitro, WV 25143.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro, W.Va., is serving the Simpson family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019
