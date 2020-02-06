Home

Long & Fisher Funeral Home
6837 Sissonville Dr
Sissonville, WV 25320
(304) 984-3346
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Long & Fisher Funeral Home
6837 Sissonville Dr
Sissonville, WV 25320
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Long & Fisher Funeral Home
6837 Sissonville Dr
Sissonville, WV 25320
Paul Allen Walker Jr.


1993 - 2020
Paul Allen Walker Jr. Obituary

PAUL ALLEN WALKER JR., 27, of Sissonville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
He was born January 29, 1993, to Paul Walker Sr. and Christie Spradling. He is also survived by his stepmother, Erica Belcher; grandparents, Ray and Susan Walker, Larry and Donita Spradling, and Elizabeth Miller; brothers, Dominic Walker and Ozmund Pauley; sister, Nikki Walker; uncles, Billy and Glen Walker, and Damon and Larry Spradling; many loved cousins, nieces, nephews, friends; and his beloved dog, Dash.
Paul was a graduate of Sissonville High School. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, working on and trading vehicles, and being an outdoorsman. He will be remembered as a man who was always happy and lived life to the fullest.
Services will be held at Long & Fisher Funeral Home in Sissonville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 7, with funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8.
Online condolences maybe forwarded to www.longfisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 6, 2020
