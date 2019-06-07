

PAUL BINFORD "BINNY" SHOCKEY, JR., 67, of Cross Lanes, WV passed away unexpectedly June 3rd, 2019. He was born the son of the late Paul B. and Yoshiko Hata Shockey Sr. He is survived by his wife Pam Shockey; children Heather (Eric) Chandler; Erica Shockey; Dusty (Josie) Shockey; sister Kay (Ray) Little and grandchildren; Faith Chandler; Brogan Chandler; Tripp Shockey and several nephews and nieces. Binny was retired from Union Carbide with over 28 years of service. He was a master electrician with City Electric. He served in the US Army, was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed salmon fishing in Alaska. Binny was a man of all trades and would help anyone in need he was also known and loved for his cooking. Binny had a strong presence for a lot of people even in his quietness. Services are scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. June 8th, 2019, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Rd., Cross Lanes, WV 25313. The family will receive friends from Noon until service time at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.