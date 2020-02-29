Charleston Gazette-Mail Obituaries
Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane
2837 Main Street
Hurricane, WV 25526
304-562-9711
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
1937 - 2020
PAUL BOONE, of Hurricane, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from a short illness.
He was retired from the International Operating Engineers, Local 132, Charleston, where he was a member for 65 years. He was a Deacon at The First Hurricane Church of God.
He was a very happy person who loved life, always sharing a smile or one of his loving hugs. His hobby was buying and selling cars, everyone knew him as "Honest Paul."
Surviving: Wife of 59 years, Martha Billups Boone; daughters, Anna Jane Boone (Rory) of St. Albans and Paula Sue Boone of Woodstock, GA; three sisters, Helen Haverland of VA, Clara Hall of FL, Mary Wallace of WV; brother-in-law, Doug Billups (Janet); and host of other loving family members and friends.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Allen Funeral Home, 2837 Main Street, Hurricane, WV 25526, with Dan Butler officiating. Paul's final resting place will be Cunningham Memorial Park in Saint Albans.
The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service at Allen Funeral Home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 29, 2020
