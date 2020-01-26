|
I shall pass this way but once Therefore, any good that I can do Or any kindness that I can show Let me do it now For I shall not pass this way again
PAUL CHANNING SHROPSHIRE, of Poca, began his earthly life on October 30, 1946, in Vineland, New Jersey, the first of two sons born to Paul and Helen Johnson Shropshire. His life on earth ended on January 15, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, due to spinal cord injuries resulting from a fall at his home in May, 2019. His wife Franki was at his side, holding his hand, when God freed him from pain and took him home. In the time between his arrival and his departure, Paul accomplished much and made many people happy.
Paul grew up in Burleigh, New Jersey, a very small town about seven miles inland on the southern coast. After graduating from Middle Township High School in 1965, he attended the University of Delaware, where his major was Agricultural Engineering. Paul served in the U.S. Naval Reserves.
While at the University, he worked at Chrysler Corporation in Newark, Delaware, in various supervisory positions, and a lifelong career in what he often referred to as "that fine industry' began. He next worked at Volkswagen of America, Inc., in New Stanton, Pennsylvania, as Superintendent - Manufacturing Planning, and, while there was on a work related international exchange program to Volkswagen AG in Wolfsburg, Germany. During this year he mastered and remained fluent in the German language. Germany was always a favorite place to Paul, and he was preparing to return there for the wedding of a good friend's grandson in July. After his return to the United States, he remained at Volkswagen until that plant relocated to Mexico. He next worked at Kelpie Industries U.S.A., Inc. in Warren, Michigan, before coming to South Charleston Stamping and Manufacturing as a weld engineer. He was Assembly Manager when the plant closed, at which time he worked at General Motors in Baltimore, Maryland, until being called back to South Charleston for the plant's attempt to reopen.
After retiring, Paul enrolled in an AutoCad class at Ben Franklin and was chosen to represent the State of West Virginia at the national competition in Kansas City. He next enrolled in a journeyman electrician class at Ben Franklin, obtained his license and was asked again to represent West Virginia in the national competition but responded that "you need to find a younger person." Paul never lost his desire to learn something new. He took an art class and also learned to play bridge, with many Wednesday afternoons spent playing that card game with his wife and Reverend Lannie and Flora Coberly who were faithful friends and spiritual guides for the duration of his life.
Paul loved problem solving unless it involved plumbing. He was able to do just about anything, whether mechanical, artistic, woodworking or culinary. Paul is very much present in their home and in the yard surrounding it. He is in every alteration he made and in the artwork he framed and in the furniture he built. He is in the landscaping that he so much enjoyed viewing from the back porch. Paul enjoyed golf, music, plays, traveling, reading, and watching old movies, especially westerns and war stories. Paul was a tall, patient and kind man with a dry sense of humor and the voice of Sam Elliott. He had an inner strength and a deep faith which were very much in evidence during his final illness.
Paul spent his final days at Hubbard Hospice House, a very homelike center in a beautiful natural setting on the top of a mountain, being cared for by people whose mission is to provide medical care and maintain the comfort and dignity of those who reside there and to offer compassion, support and an atmosphere of peace to the residents' families. Thank you. Also very much appreciated is the care given Paul by Dr. Neville and the nursing staff, especially Shelley Willham, on the North Side, Cedar Ridge Center, where Paul was a resident prior to his move to Hubbard Hospice House.
Paul was predeceased by his parents, grandparents, and Britni, his canine friend. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Franki (Fran), his son Paul, Jr. (Terri), his daughter Robin Villi and grandchildren Trevor, Brianna and Dominique, and great granddaughter Lyla, all of Pennsylvania, his brother William (Norma) of Burleigh, New Jersey, niece Alyssa of Pennsylvania and nephew Bill of Cape May, New Jersey. He is also survived by his stepson Tim Papineau (Selina), and grandchildren Adrik, Dony and Nakai of Salt Lake City, Utah, his pooches Bonni and Muphy, and the mother of his children Kathy Shropshire of Pennsylvania.
In keeping with Paul's wishes, he was cremated and will be returned to the South Jersey Shore.
Many of you made gestures of very special kindness to Paul and Franki during his illness, and for you we are eternally thankful. And we are so appreciative for those of you who kept Paul and Franki in your thoughts and prayers.
Should you wish to remember Paul with a donation, Hubbard Hospice House or the Putnam Animal Rescue Center is a suggestion.
Always on my mind and forever in my heart.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 26, 2020