PAUL DAVID CALLAHAN, 74, of Winfield, passed away on October 26, 2019, at his home.
He was born on April 16, 1945, in Charleston, WV, to the late Paul and Nadine Starcher Callahan.
Paul was a graduate of Cowen High School in 1963, graduated from Morris Harvey College in 1967, and then graduated from Marshall University with his Masters +30. He was a teacher, principal at George Washington High School, Superintendent of Lewis County Board of Education and later Assistant Superintendent of Putnam County Board of Education. After retirement from the education system, he put in many years with the WV Dept. of Agriculture and the Putnam PSD.
He was of Methodist faith, as well as an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed returning to Craigsville to the family farm.
Surviving him are his loving wife of 52 years, Sue Callahan, his son, Derek and Brittany Callahan, and grandchildren, Alexis and Christina Callahan, all of Winfield.
The family received friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, at Morris Funeral Home, Cowen, W.Va., with Pastor Keith Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Cowen.
There will be an additional visitation Wednesday, an hour prior to the service at Morris Funeral Home in Cowen.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that Memorial Donations be made in Paul's name to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526 is honored to handle the Callahan family's arrangements in conjunction with Morris Funeral Home, 160 Railroad Ave. W., Cowen, WV 26206.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 30, 2019