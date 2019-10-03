Home

Snodgrass Funeral Home
4122 Maccorkle Ave Sw
South Charleston, WV 25309
(304) 768-7324
PAUL E. ADKINS, JR., age 74, of Clay, formerly of South Charleston, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at his residence.
He was born March 1, 1945, in Huntington, son of the late Paul E., Sr. and Georgia Mae Hunt Adkins.
Paul was a graduate of Marshall University and earned his Masters degree in education from WVU. He was a teacher and principal in Kanawha and Clay County Schools. He was named Teacher of Excellence at Clay Elementary in 1999 and Teacher of the Year of Clay County Schools in 2009.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Jama, her husband Frank Whittaker of South Charleston; grandchildren, Amanda Mattix, her husband Robert of South Charleston, and Cole Whittaker, his wife Shannon of Cross Lanes; great - grandchildren, Gabe and Lucy Mattix; his sister, Patty Hayes of Proctorville, OH; and his former wife, Jo Elaine Bauman of South Charleston.
A service to Honor the Life of Paul will be held at 12 noon on Friday, October 4, at Spring Hill Baptist Church, South Charleston, with Pastor Dean Chambers officiating. Interment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m. to service time at the church.
Memories of Paul may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 3, 2019
