PAUL E. MINTON, of St. Albans, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, one day before his 82nd birthday.
He was born on November 8, 1937, in Rochester, Michigan, but was raised in Dexter, Missouri. He was a chemical engineer, a 1959 graduate of the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy. He worked his entire 41-year career at Union Carbide Corporation where he was a widely respected expert in heat transfer. He taught graduate courses at Morris Harvey College and was the author of a textbook on evaporation technologies.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Ruth Shipman, and his brothers, John and Roy.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Belle; two daughters, Crystal Mashayekhi and Cheryl Brunetti, sons-in-law, Mansour Mashayekhi and John Brunetti; grandchildren, Luke and Sandy Finley, Anthony and Marisa Brunetti, Andrea Mashayekhi, Jack Brunetti and Daniel Mashayekhi. He is also survived by his sisters, Jean Silver, Merideth Gray, and Carol Rainey and husband Paul; and by his brother, Charles Shipman and wife Margaret, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Paul was a highly intelligent man of great integrity. He was a steadfast provider for his family who set a strong example for his children and grandchildren. He was a prolific reader and letter-writer, a supporter of many worthy causes and an avid fan of his grandchildren's sports, especially baseball. He was a member of Highlawn Baptist Church for many years.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at Cunningham Memorial Park, Upper Chapel, in St. Albans, with Pastor Jason Robbins and Pastor Jim Compton officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to an organization close to your heart or to Highlawn Baptist Church.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by vsiting www.curryfuneral home.org.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019