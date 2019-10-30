Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waybright Funeral Home
511 Church St S
Ripley, WV 25271
(304) 372-2881
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Lanham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Edgar Lanham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Edgar Lanham Obituary

PAUL EDGAR LANHAM was called home by his Heavenly Father on October 22, 2019. He passed away peacefully after an extended illness.
Paul is a 1947 graduate of Ripley High School where he played football and baseball for the Vikings. He went on to play football at Glenville State College where he served as the Student Body President and was named the Frank Montrose award winner as the top male scholar / athlete in his class. He began his football coaching career by returning to his high school alma mater, but soon left his beloved West Virginia to pursue his Master's Degree at the University of Delaware where he coached the Blue Hens. His other college coaching assignments included the University of Dayton Flyers, the Colorado State Rams and the Arkansas Razorbacks. Paul's college coaching successes earned him position in the NFL as a Running Back Coach with the St. Louis Cardinals. Paul then became the first full time Special Teams Coach in the NFL under George Allen and the Washington Redskins. He also coached for the Los Angeles Rams, the Detroit Lions, the Cleveland Browns along with the USFL Chicago Blitz and Arizona Wranglers coaching them through their Championship run in 1994. He won the NFC Championship with the Los Angeles Rams in 1980, Super Bowl XXII with the Washington Redskins in 1988, coached in the 1990 Pro Bowl and is a member of the Glenville and Mid-Ohio Valley Halls of Fame.
Paul served two years in the United States Air Force, played AA baseball with the American Legion, participated with Fellowship of Christian Athletes and was recognized in 2001 with the Distinguished West Virginian Award. Paul's life was chronicled in an autobiography written by local sports journalist, Mark Martin in 1997. Paul returned to Ripley after his retirement where he was an avid golfer and loved spending time with his wife, family and friends. He will be remembered as a man of intelligence, integrity, faith and humility but most of all, he will be remembered by his grandchildren as their Papa.
Paul is survived by his children, Tamara Lanham, Stephen Lanham (Lisa Lanham) and Randall Lanham (Kristen Lanham); his grandchildren, Andrew Arth, Nicholas Lanham, Chloe Arth, Brandon Lanham, Christopher Lanham and Alexander Lanham; as well as cherished family member, Gary Lanham.
Paul is also survived by his brother, Robert Lanham, and was preceded in death by his parents, Westa and Stanton Lanham, and his siblings Charles Lanham, Peggy Lee and Diann Mayes.
Paul will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife of 60 years, Helen Holmes Lanham.
Funeral services for Paul will take place at the Waybright Funeral Home in Ripley, West Virginia, beginning with a viewing on Saturday, November 2, from 5 to 7 p.m.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, November 3, at 2 p.m., immediately followed by a graveside interment at Pine Hill Cemetery and then returning to Waybright Funeral Home for a reception. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, contribution in Paul's name may be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, www.fca.org/donate.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now