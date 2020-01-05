|
PAUL E. WYMER, 80, of Winfield, went Home to meet his Lord and Savior on January 3, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Erma Wymer, and his wife's parents, Ezra and Beulah McCallister, one brother, one sister and two brothers-in-law. He also has one grandchild and one great-grandchild that waited to meet him at Heaven's Gates.
Paul was a lifelong resident of Putnam County. He was a Union carpenter for 50 years. He was known for horse trading, farming and his storytelling. He loved spending time with his family and his special dog, Lexie.
Left behind to treasure his memory are his loving wife of 60 years, Janet Wymer, and three children: Rodney (Karen) Wymer, Diane (Justin) Sanders, and Bill (Kim) Wymer. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 12 great - grandchildren. Nine of his brothers and sisters are left to cherish his memory as well.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Monday, January 6, at Chapman's Funeral Home, Hurricane, WV, with Pastor Doug McComas officiating. Burial will follow in Judson Baptist Church Cemetery on Bills Creek Road, Winfield.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday.
