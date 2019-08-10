|
PAUL F. SMARR, 81, of Mt. Lookout, entered into rest August 8, 2019, in Montgomery General Hospital.
Born on April 11, 1938, in Columbus, Ohio, he was the son of the late Asa G. and Helen Peck Smarr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Christina Smarr.
Paul was a retired coal miner.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Janet Smarr; son, Dean (Vicky) Smarr of Hurricane; daughters, Donna (Kenneth) Morton of Lizemores, Tamra (Glen) Dawson of Lester, and Sandra (Rick) Conrad of Duck; sister, Evelyn Samples of Valley Fork; eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, August 11, at Wilson - Smith Funeral Home in Clay, W.Va., with Minister Jeff Sevy officiating. Burial will follow in Clay Memorial Gardens, Clay.
Friends may gather with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019