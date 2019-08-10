Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carl Wilson Funeral Home Inc
154 Main St
Clay, WV 25043
(304) 587-4244
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Smarr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul F. Smarr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul F. Smarr Obituary
PAUL F. SMARR, 81, of Mt. Lookout, entered into rest August 8, 2019, in Montgomery General Hospital.
Born on April 11, 1938, in Columbus, Ohio, he was the son of the late Asa G. and Helen Peck Smarr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Christina Smarr.
Paul was a retired coal miner.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Janet Smarr; son, Dean (Vicky) Smarr of Hurricane; daughters, Donna (Kenneth) Morton of Lizemores, Tamra (Glen) Dawson of Lester, and Sandra (Rick) Conrad of Duck; sister, Evelyn Samples of Valley Fork; eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, August 11, at Wilson - Smith Funeral Home in Clay, W.Va., with Minister Jeff Sevy officiating. Burial will follow in Clay Memorial Gardens, Clay.
Friends may gather with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Wilson - Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Smarr family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now