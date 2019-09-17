Home

Paul Jack "PJ" Midkiff

Paul Jack "PJ" Midkiff Obituary
PAUL JACK "PJ"
MIDKIFF, 85, of South Charleston, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at CAMC-General Division, Charleston, WV.
He was born in Lillybrook, WV, on Sept. 12, 1934, the son of the late Raymond O. and Cecile Loftus Midkiff. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Midkiff Bell, and by his brother, Conrad R. Midkiff.
PJ retired from Bell Atlantic /Verizon in 1987 with 35 years service. He was a life member of the Telephone Pioneers, the Dunbar Masonic Lodge #159, Scottish Rite, Beni Kedem Shriners and Eastern Star.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Martha "Patsy" Stewart Midkiff; sons, Steven Craig Midkiff and David Eric Midkiff and his wife, Yolanda; granddaughters, Jennifer, Kristen, Miranda and Ashley and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Marian Crowe of Huntington, and Yvonne DeBord of Alum Creek.
Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, with Pastor Frank Chapman officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. Friends and family will gather one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 17, 2019
