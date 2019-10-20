|
|
PAUL JANNEY, 91, of Nitro, West Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West.
He was a Bronze Star recipient and had received numerous other decorations, retiring as a Master Sergeant with 28 years of service from the U.S. Army. After retiring, he worked at Fort Lee Army Base in Hopewell, Virginia, for several years and finally moved back to Nitro.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Gay K. Janney; his parents, John H. Janey Sr. and Mary Z. Hubbard Janey; brothers, Homer, Howard, Harry, and John Jr.; sisters, Edna Smith, Thelma Harrison.
He is survived by Stepchildren, Fay Wells (Herman), Frank R. Kingery (Beth), Barbara Wallace (Macey) and William Kingery (Faye); Grandchildren: Cindy, William, Robert, Sean, Rita, Brian, Christy, Julie, Kelli and Joy; and 12 Great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three nieces and three nephews.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 21, at the Culloden Cemetery, Culloden, WV. A gathering of family and friends will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.
The family would like to thank Connie Russell and the staff of Dream Home Assisted Living for their special care of Paul.
