PAUL JOE GROSE SR., age 84, a lifelong resident of Clay County, passed away peacefully at his home, Sunday morning, March 29, 2020, to be with his heavenly father. His wife Sherry and his oldest daughter Pam were at his side at the time of his passing.
He was a devoted father of eight children. He was a coal miner, electrician, and mechanic, and loved working on his farm. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed coon-hunting, deer, squirrels, rabbit, turkey hunting, and even fishing at times. He truly loved raising a big garden and sharing it with family and friends.
Paul also had a great love of music and played a variety of instruments, including banjo, guitar, french harp, and his favorite, dobro.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cluster Clifton and Velma Dove (Paxton) Grose; four sisters, Betty Walters, Wanda Joyner, Doris Zajicek, and Patty Walters; brother, Clifton Grose; and one granddaughter, Megan Tackett.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Lee Grose; son, Paul Joe Grose Jr; seven daughters, Pamela June McKinney, Judy Kay Roupe, Mary Ann Jordan, Marti Renee Hess, Mitzi Gayle Eagle, Vicki Lynn Pearson and Penny Deloris Carper; 19 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and three great - great - grandchildren.
He was laid to rest in the Grose Family Cemetery, on his farm, following a graveside service, officiated by Wayne Litton. A song was provided by Elizabeth Litton. He was loved deeply and will be sadly missed by many.
The family would like to thanks Wilson Smith Funeral Home for the excellent service for their dad, everyone was kind and very helpful at the time we needed it most. From the family of Paul Joe Grose Sr., our loving dad.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 12, 2020