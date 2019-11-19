Home

More Obituaries for Paul Pozzie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Pozzie Jr.


1951 - 2019
Paul Pozzie Jr. Obituary
PAUL DENZIL POZZIE, JR., 68, of Charleston passed away November 17, 2019 at Hubbard Hospice House surrounded by his family.
He was born March 7, 1951 to the late Paul Sr. and Thelma Pozzie.
Paul was a loving husband , father and grandfather. He was an excellent cook and never met a stranger. Paul was employed by Automotive Distributors Warehouse.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 25 years Suzanne Pozzie; son, David (Crystal) Pozzie; daughters, Christina Pozzie and Patricia (Michael) Rodriguez; first wife of 22 years Dallie Lawson Pollard; brother, David Lee (Renee) Pozzie and Steven (Carolyn) Pozzie; sisters, Mary Jane Wood, Anna Kay Pozzie and Melissa Huber; grandchildren, Emma and Elana Strickland, Isaac Jett, Andrew and Joseph Metcalfe and Many loved step-children.
To honor the wishes of Paul, a memorial service will be observed at a future date.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 19, 2019
