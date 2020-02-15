Home

Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4325
Paul Ray Hill Sr.

Paul Ray Hill Sr. Obituary
PAUL RAY HILL SR., 84, of Nitro, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. Tuesday prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Hill family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 15, 2020
