PAUL RAY HILL SR., 84, of Nitro, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston.
Born in Heizer Creek, WV, on May 29, 1935, Paul was a son of the late Otho Orville "Doc" Hill and Vonna Roberta "Bill" Sigman Hill. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers, Patrick L. Hill and Ed Hart; sister, Janet F. Hill Winter.
Paul was retired from Monsanto Chemical, Nitro, with 35 years of service. He was a member of Twin City Bible Church, Nitro. He was a former Councilman for the City of Nitro, former coach with the Nitro Little League and was a 50-year member of the Nitro Masonic Lodge # 170 A.F. and A.M.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Margaret Ann Bailes Hill; son, Paul R. Hill Jr. (Connie); daughter, Teresa Lamb (Rick); four grandchildren, Joshua Lamb (Hanna), Shaun Lamb (Danielle), Jessica Westfall (Eric), Tony Hill (Rachel); and nine great-grandchildren, Landon, Ethan, Grayson, Talan, Adalyn, Brayden, Hendrix, Emi and Nick; brothers, Robert "Bob" Hill (Evelyn), Larry Hill (Janet), Keith "Shorty" Hill, John Hill (Phyllis); sisters, Ramona "Sue" Miller, Marsha Hippchen (David) and Ann Bsharah (Ernie); sisters-in-law, Judith A. Hill and Bert Holmes; brothers-in-law, Curtis D. Winter, John Bailes, Robert Bailes; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Pastor Jeff Pitchford officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar with Military Honors.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston, for all there tender care and love shown during a difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hubbard Hospice House, West, In memory of Paul R. Hill Sr., 4605-AMacCorkle Ave. SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
You may visit Paul's tribute page at Bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 16, 2020