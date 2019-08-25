Home

Tyler Mountain Funeral Home
5233 Rocky Fork Road
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
(304) 776-2651
Paul Ray Lanier


1946 - 2019
Paul Ray Lanier Obituary

PAUL RAY LANIER, 73, of Charleston, WV, went to be with the Lord, August 22, 2019. He was born April 24, 1946, the son of the late Denver Paul and Monetia Older Lanier.
Paul is survived by his wife of 51 years, Roberta Lanier; his brothers, Ronnie Lanier of Charleston, Roy Lanier of Kellys Creek; and several nieces and nephews.
He retired from Dowell Chemical and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
The family suggests donations be made to the Kanawha Hospice Care.
At his request, no services will be scheduled. Tyler Mountain Funeral Home is assisting the Lanier family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 25, 2019
