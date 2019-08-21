|
PAUL TRAVIS BOOTH 41, of Bancroft passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston.
He was born in South Charleston to Deborah J. Jeffers and Stanley W. Booth. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harold and Virginia Phillips Booth.
Paul was a truck driver for EQT Corporation. He is a graduate of Nitro High School, class of 1996 and a U.S. Navy Veteran. His favorite hobbies were watching Marshall and Washington Redskins Football, and riding his motorcycle.
Surviving are his mother, Deb Jeffers Canterberry; father, Stan Booth (Marsha) of Scott Depot; brother, Stanley Warren Booth, II. of Hurricane; fiancee, Valarie Bailey-Lewis of South Charleston and her daughter, Abagail; maternal grandparents, Paul William Jeffers and Geraldine Jeffers Estep; special friends, Kevin and Tina Kirk, Jessica Lawrence. Also surviving are several aunts, uncle and cousins.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 22, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Mark Kilburn officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Hubbard Hospice House, West, In Memory of Paul Travis Booth, 4605-A MacCorkle Ave., SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
You may visit Paul's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Booth family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019