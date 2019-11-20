|
PAUL WAYNE CARNEFIX, 62, of Pinch, passed away, Monday, November 18, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House after fighting a long illness.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Carnefix.
Paul was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, four-wheeling, and being outdoors. He loved his family, and especially liked to spoil his grandchildren and great-grandchild, Nova, but his favorite pastime was taking trips on his motorcycle with his wife and friends.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Mary Beth Carnefix; daughter, Jodie Carnefix; grandchildren, Bethany Mace and Preston Mace; great-grandchild, Novalynne Leach; father, A. Dayton Carnefix; brother, Eddie (Beverly) Carnefix; and many family and friends.
To honor Paul's wishes, there will be no services.
Online condolences may be shared at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Hafer Funeral Home, 50 N. Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 20, 2019