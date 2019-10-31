|
PAUL WAYNE COOTS, 81, of Rainelle, formerly of Ameagle, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Bowers Hospice House, Beckley, W.Va.
He was born November 9, 1937, in Ameagle, a son of the late Raymond and Sibyl Miller Coots. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, William Zane Coots; three brothers, Claude Coots, Johnny Coots, Lawrence Coots; a sister, Joann Coots Wiseman; a great - granddaughter, Teagan Rose Jones.
He is survived by ex-wife and companion, Edith Coots; a daughter, Sandy Dillon and husband, Brett of Fairdale; a son, Randy and wife, Kim Coots of Gaston, S.C.; nine grandchildren, Michelle Cook and husband, Brandon, Brett Dillon II and companion, Tracy Danley, Joseph Dillon, Paula Stafford and husband, Matthew, Brianna Coots, Joann Coots, Raymond Coots, Christopher Jones, Michael Jones; a brother, David Coots; seven great - grandchildren; lifelong best friend, Jimmy Cable and best little buddy, Jaxon Stafford.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday morning, November 2, at Colcord Presbyterian Church, Colcord, W.Va., with Pastor Jerry Pauley officiating and the Church Choir will be singing. Paul's request was for cremation following the service.
Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Armstrong Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 31, 2019