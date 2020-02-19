Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St E
Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 342-8135
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Liberty Missionary Baptist Church
1343 Lewis Street
Charleston, WV
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Liberty Missionary Baptist Church
1343 Lewis Street
Charleston, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Daugherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Wesley Daugherty Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Wesley Daugherty Jr. Obituary

PAUL WESLEY DAUGHERTY JR., 64, of South Charleston, passed away on February 12, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
Paul loved sports, but his favorite was football. He was a standout football player at Charleston High School, earning a scholarship to Iowa State and Miami of Ohio.
Later in life, Paul worked in many professions ending his working career as a KRT bus driver.
After retirement, Paul spent most of his time watching sports, catching up with friends and family, always sharing stories and laughter. Some of his most cherished times were spent with his beloved Quinci, "Pooh Pooh," whom he adored.
Paul was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roosevelt and Fannie Charlton; parents, Paul W. Daugherty Sr. and Almeda (Charles) Lawrence; and a sister, Angela Daugherty.
Paul is survived by his wife, Elaine (Snow) Daugherty of South Charleston; son, Joseph "Joey" Daugherty and daughter-in-law Stefanie of South Charleston; grandchildren, Quinci "Pooh Pooh," Kahsi and Alexa, and many special family and friends.
He loved his family and will surely be missed.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 21, at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, 1343 Lewis Street, Charleston, with Dr. Jerry R. Staples officiating.
The family will receive family and friends two hours prior to the funeral service at the church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -