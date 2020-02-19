|
PAUL WESLEY DAUGHERTY JR., 64, of South Charleston, passed away on February 12, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
Paul loved sports, but his favorite was football. He was a standout football player at Charleston High School, earning a scholarship to Iowa State and Miami of Ohio.
Later in life, Paul worked in many professions ending his working career as a KRT bus driver.
After retirement, Paul spent most of his time watching sports, catching up with friends and family, always sharing stories and laughter. Some of his most cherished times were spent with his beloved Quinci, "Pooh Pooh," whom he adored.
Paul was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roosevelt and Fannie Charlton; parents, Paul W. Daugherty Sr. and Almeda (Charles) Lawrence; and a sister, Angela Daugherty.
Paul is survived by his wife, Elaine (Snow) Daugherty of South Charleston; son, Joseph "Joey" Daugherty and daughter-in-law Stefanie of South Charleston; grandchildren, Quinci "Pooh Pooh," Kahsi and Alexa, and many special family and friends.
He loved his family and will surely be missed.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 21, at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, 1343 Lewis Street, Charleston, with Dr. Jerry R. Staples officiating.
The family will receive family and friends two hours prior to the funeral service at the church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 19, 2020