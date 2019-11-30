Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St E
Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 342-8135
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St E
Charleston, WV 25301
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St E
Charleston, WV 25301
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Orthodox Cathedral
Charleston, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Zakaib
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Zakaib Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Zakaib Jr. Obituary
The Honorable PAUL ZAKAIB JR., 87, of Charleston, passed away November 26, 2019, at CAMC General Hospital following a long illness.
Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, at St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston, with Rev. Father David Shaw and the Very Rev. Father Olof Scott officiating. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in memory of Judge Zakaib to the , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Full Obituary will be published in Sunday's Papers.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -