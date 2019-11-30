|
|
The Honorable PAUL ZAKAIB JR., 87, of Charleston, passed away November 26, 2019, at CAMC General Hospital following a long illness.
Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, at St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston, with Rev. Father David Shaw and the Very Rev. Father Olof Scott officiating. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in memory of Judge Zakaib to the , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Full Obituary will be published in Sunday's Papers.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 30, 2019