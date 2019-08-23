|
|
PAULA ALTA (GORE) CONNER, of Warsaw, Indiana, passed away at 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, at the age of 68.
She was born on June 5, 1951, in Huntington, West Virginia, to Mayme (Dickison) Gore and Charles Robert Gore. On November 18, 1972, she was married to James Conner.
Paula attended West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia, from 1969 to 1973 and proudly graduated with a degree in social work. She moved to Kosciusko County, Indiana, in 1981 and enjoyed being a member of Walnut Creek United Methodist Church in Warsaw where she was also the Member Care Coordinator. She was a real people person just loved people and for many years she made herself available when needed and worked for Warsaw Community Schools as a substitute teacher. Being around students and teaching really brought so much joy into her life. Paula always kept busy and even provided her services doing medical transcription for Kosciusko Community Hospital in Warsaw.
Most recently, she began doing floral arrangements to deliver to nursing homes so that the residents could enjoy something beautiful. She loved all animals, she was known as someone that loved life and would help anybody! She will be dearly missed by her family and her friends.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 46 years, James "Jim" Conner (Warsaw, Indiana); and she also leaves behind her two beloved Aunts: Pauline Bostic (Ravenswood, West Virginia) and Mariee Braun (Baltimore, Maryland); and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Ann Riffle; and her two brothers, Charles R. Gore II and Ronald Morris.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Monday, August 26, at Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, Indiana. Her funeral service will follow at 12 noon and will be officiated by Reverend Jim MacDonald. Burial will follow with a graveside service at Lakeview Cemetery in Silver Lake, Indiana.
Memorial donations in Paula's name may be directed to Lakeview Cemetery - Perpetual Care Fund, P.O. Box 242, Silver Lake, IN 46982 and would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 23, 2019