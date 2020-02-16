|
|
PAULA (HARPER) SABBATINO, 51, of Milford, CT, went to her heavenly home on January 26, 2020, to join her dad and son, and many other loving family members.
Paula was born September 16, 1968, to Russell and Sue Tackett Harper in Charleston. They moved to Florida when she was one month old.
Paula was a 1986 graduate of John I. Leonard High School in Greenacres, FL.
She was preceded in death by her father, Russell Harper, and her son, Nicholas Sabbatino. Also preceding her in death were her maternal grandparents, W.I. and Rosa Tackett, and paternal grandparents, Larchie and Archie Harper.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her mother, Sue Tackett Harper of Cross Lanes; her daughter and son-in-law, Ashlee and Dew Share of Port St. Lucie, FL; her son, Ryan Matosky of Virginia; brothers, Matt Harper of Colorado and Jon Harper of Florida; and her special friend, Chris Hayes of Milford, CT. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A memorial service will be held in May in West Virginia.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 16, 2020