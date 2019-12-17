Home

O'Dell Funeral Home - Fayette Pike
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Paulette Lewis

Paulette Lewis Obituary

At the age of 66, ELDER PAULETTE LARCELL LEWIS peacefully went to be with the Lord at her home on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
She leaves behind a host of family and friends who lovingly adored her.
Homegoing service will start promptly at 12 noon on December 19, 2019 at Brookside Ministries, Mt. Carbon, WV. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Viewing will be from 11 a.m. till time of service at the church on Thursday.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 17, 2019
