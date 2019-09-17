|
PAULINE E. RECKTENWALD WYATT, 99, of Charleston, daughter of the late Frederick L. and Louise P. Anderson Rectenwald, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at CAMC General Division, Charleston.
She attended St Anthony Catholic School, Woodrow Wilson Jr. High, and was a 1939 graduate of Charleston High School. She began working early in her life and during her teenage years she acted as a Governess for Andy and Ann Bell who resided in Edgewood at the time. After graduating from high school, Pauline was employed briefly at the C & P Telephone Company in Charleston and was later employed by the Diamond Department Store. She also worked for the Community Chest in Houston, Texas, in addition to being a homemaker during and after WWII. In 1968 she co-founded The National Pool and Equipment Co. of West Virginia, where she also served as the secretary-treasurer for many years.
She was a devoted lifelong member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Charleston, where she donated her time as a church cleaner and had membership in the Confraternity of Christian Mothers. Pauline also served as a volunteer in the snack bar at St. Francis Hospital and was active in the Taft School PTA program.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Stanley W. Wyatt; brothers, John W. Rectenwald, Earl E. Rectenwald, James R. Rectenwald, Edward F. Rectenwald; sisters, Mary L. Trimble, Elizabeth Jo Berlin, Margaret Ann McCartney.
Surviving, son, Stanley D. Wyatt; daughter, Pamela J. Finley; brothers, Alfred F. Rectenwald, Paul F. Rectenwald; grandchildren, Ingrid K. Allen, Ilse L. Dehner; great-grandson, William C. Allen, II.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1000 Sixth St., Charleston, with Rev. Tijo George officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
The family will receive friends from 6 til 8 PM Tuesday at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, where there will be a Rosary recited at 8:00 PM.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 17, 2019