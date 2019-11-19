|
|
PAULINE MYERS, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at 89 years of age, at her home. Along with her husband, Clyde Myers who preceded her in death, owned and operated Myers Vault Company located in Elkview, WV.
She had formerly worked at VW Stamping Plant, as fork lift operator, Norris Industries in Spencer, and Tetrad Company of Cleveland, Ohio. Pauline is preceded in death by her loving husband, Clyde French Myers; parents, Harry Boggs and Dorothy Conley Boggs; brothers, Eugene and Donald Boggs; sister, Frances Rose.
Left to cherish her memory son, Clyde Ray Myers (Dean); two grandchildren, Christina Rae Myers; Michael Ray Myers; two great grandchildren, Kason Michael and Raelin Dawn were the light of her eyes. Also surviving is brother Dennis Boggs (Beatrice); sister, Goldie McIntyre.
Special thanks to Kamara Taylor, Maxine Tanner, Mavis Layton, and Kanawha Hospice Care.
Service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Myers Chapel of Hafer Funeral Home, with Rodney Young officiating. Burial will follow in Clyde's Home Place Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Kanawha Charleston Humane Association. Pauline was a cat lover and made it her daily mission to never allow any cat to go hungry.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Myers Chapel of Hafer Funeral Home, 100 Verna Drive, Elkview.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 19, 2019