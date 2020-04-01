Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henson & Kitchen Mortuary
6357 East Pea Ridge Road
Huntington, WV 25705
(304) 736-8986
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Henson & Kitchen Mortuary
6357 East Pea Ridge Road
Huntington, WV 25705
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
11:30 AM
Henson & Kitchen Mortuary
6357 East Pea Ridge Road
Huntington, WV 25705
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Hemlepp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Porter Hemlepp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline Porter Hemlepp Obituary

PAULINE PORTER HEMLEPP, 88, of Charleston, began her heavenly journey on March 26, 2020, to rejoin her late husband, Jerry Cecil Hemlepp.
She was the daughter of the late Julia Lyon Porter and Paul Raymond Porter of Ashland, Ky. She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and attended Morris Harvey College, majoring in Chemistry. She worked as a lab technician for the Union Carbide Corporation, Institute Plant, retiring in 1987. She also enjoyed a 35-year modeling career with Stone & Thomas.
Pauline was a wonderful mother, wife, volunteer, and staunch environmental activist. In the late 1980s, she organized a movement to save her Blackwell Drive neighborhood from devastation of clear cutting and road destruction by a lumber company. The land remains a protected woodland area.
Pauline is survived by her daughter, Hilary Hemlepp, (Jon McCune), and her granddaughter, Julia Fanelli (Justin).
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 2, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, near Barboursville, W.Va., with a graveside service immediately following at Rose Hill Burial Park in Ashland, Ky. Family and friends may gather a half hour prior to service time.
Due to the recent COVID-19 Pandemic, Henson & Kitchen Mortuary will be honoring the recommendation and will only allow 10 people or less at one time during the visitation.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -