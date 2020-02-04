|
On January 30, 2020 at 12:35 in the morning, Almighty God sent a host of his
angels to pick up the precious spirit of a beautiful, virtuous woman; PAULINE ISABELLE TIMMONS.
Pauline was not an ordinary woman, as anyone who knew her will testify to. She had a unique and special love for God and for her fellow man.
In the Parable of The Good Samaritan, (Luke 10: 27 - 28), Jesus said, " 'You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your strength, and with all your mind,' and 'your neighbor as yourself." He further said, "if you will do this, you will live." Aunt Pauline brought these verses to life each and every day. If you saw her walking down the street, in a store, in her home and even in the hospital, she made sure you knew God was the head of her life. Even when she did not say it, you could see it in everything she did; in her conduct, her manners, and most of all, in her character.
Any time you asked her how she was doing, she always replied, "I am blessed by the best." During the last days of her life on this side, she did something that was unique to me. She was in some measure of pain and when the nurses or anyone touched her, she would yell a little then say, "Thank God, Thank God, Thank God." She would say this every time someone touched her; Thank God, Thank God, Thank God. Three times in session as if she was saying; Thank God for the Father, Thank God for the Son, Thank God for the Holy Spirit.
She loved everyone and was always willing and ready to help everyone regardless of who or what they were. She always had a song in her heart and praise on her lips. Besides loving God, she loved her husband; Reverend Ernest Timmons. The Proverb writer wrote, "Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies. The heart of her husband doth safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil. She will do him good and not evil all the days of her life." Ernest Timmons found a virtuous woman when he found her.
Daniel Webster defined Obituary as a notice of a death, especially in a newspaper, typically including a brief biography of the deceased person. Obituary is not righteous enough or virtuous enough for this magnificent woman who literally and physically loved God with every measure of her heart and her soul. This is a PRAISE REPORT. Her spirit will never die because of all the good and wonderful things she did. As Christians, we strive to be Christ like. She was not perfect but she was a great example of what Christ like looked like; especially with her humility. Her beautiful spirit resides with Almighty God in Heaven and it lives within the hearts of everyone she touched. Ephesians 4:11-12 says, "He gave some, apostles; and some, prophets; and some, evangelists; and some, pastors and teachers; for the perfecting of the saints, for the work of the ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ." Aunt Pauline was an Ambassador. She wanted everyone to know the true and glorious meaning of serving the most high God.
Preceding her in death was her beloved husband, Reverend Ernest Timmons and Nieces Mary Crook (Alex Allen) and Sherdina Ann Henderson and Nephews Harry Lewis Minnis, Chester English and Robert Benton. Left to cherish her memories are her nieces Colleen Turner (Everett) of Emporia, Virginia, Johnnie English (Barbara), of Fort Washington, Maryland, Shirley Collins (Arthur) of Elkhart, Indiana, Chiquita Pearson (Johnnie) of Fort Washington, Maryland, Larry Benton of Columbus, Ohio, Helen Groom, Barbara Brockman, Denise Mitchell all of Kimberly, WV. Nephews; Devoyal Crook (Kyra) of Columbus, Ohio, Joseph Groom (Stephanie), Charles Groom, Patrick Groom all of Kimberly, Kenny Groom (Patrice) of Dunbar, WV, Freddy Groom of Livingston, Texas, and a host of great nieces and great nephews.
The Family would like to thank Montgomery General Hospital, Second Floor Nurses and Staff, O'Dell Funeral Home, Churches, Friends and everyone who have shown love and support to the family. Keep us in your prayers.
Service will be at 12 Noon on Thursday at the First Missionary Baptist Church in Smithers, with Pastor Burton Spencer officiating. Burial will follow in Meadow Haven Memorial Park at Ingram Branch Friends may call one hour prior to service at the church. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 4, 2020