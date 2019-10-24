|
|
Heaven gained another angel when beloved wife, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend PAULINE VIRGINIA (PETRY) FOSTER passed away October 20, 2019, after a short illness at CAMC General.
Pauline was born in Smithers, to Arnold and Norma Petry on March 7, 1952. She graduated from Montgomery High School and worked for over 30 years at CAMC before retiring in 2016. Pauline had a bright smile and girlish giggle. She loved her family, shopping, good food, good company, country music and spending time with her longtime partner and newlywed, husband Lawrence.
She was preceded in death by her father, Arnold Petry; mother, Norma Petry; special grandmother and namesake, Pauline Virginia "Mymal" Petry; sister, Linda Lee; and brothers, Henry and Eddie.
Pauline is survived by her husband, Lawrence Foster of Smithers.
Also left to mourn her loss are sisters, Patricia Petry of Montgomery, Pamela Bowles (Roger) of Smithers, Rebecca Fair (Billy) of Smithers, and Elizabeth Spaulding of Smithers. Additionally, she leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nephews, along with many cousins and lifelong friends.
Pauline had two stepchildren and their spouses, Tonya Bleau (Kenny) of N.C., and Keith Foster (Angela) of Cannelton.
The family wishes to send gratitude and appreciation to CAMC General ER doctors and nurses, as well as the staff of the Neuro ICU for their kind and compassionate care. Special thanks to Bridgett, Maureen, and Dr. Biswas.
Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Rev. Joe Darlington officiating. Pauline will be laid to rest at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Friends may visit from 12 noon on Saturday till time of service at the funeral home.
"So, when tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right here in your heart."
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 24, 2019