Pebble Pritt Obituary
PEBBLE FAYE WILSON REED PRITT, age 88, of Glenville, WV, (formerly of the Cedar Creek Community) went to heaven Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Genesis Health Care, Glenville Center. A funeral service will be conducted at the Ellyson Mortuary, Inc. 2 Vanhorn Drive, Glenville, WV 26351 at 1 p.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday evening at the mortuary. Ellyson Mortuary, Inc. is honored to assist the family of Pebble Faye Pritt with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 1, 2019
