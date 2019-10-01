|
PEBBLE FAYE WILSON REED PRITT, age 88, of Glenville, WV, (formerly of the Cedar Creek Community) went to heaven Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Genesis Health Care, Glenville Center. A funeral service will be conducted at the Ellyson Mortuary, Inc. 2 Vanhorn Drive, Glenville, WV 26351 at 1 p.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday evening at the mortuary. Ellyson Mortuary, Inc. is honored to assist the family of Pebble Faye Pritt with arrangements.
