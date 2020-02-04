|
PEGGY LOU ANDERSON, 40, of St. Albans, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston after a short illness.
Peggy was born on January 9, 1980 to Cindy and Dorsel Cobb of Buffalo.
She was a 12 year resident of St. Albans and worked there as a cashier at D and I Carryout.
Peggy loved singing, karaoke, fishing and family vacations.
Her family was her life and she enjoyed every moment with each of them.
Peggy never met a stranger and was always willing to help someone in need.
She also was on the support staff for the Tornado Volunteer Fire Department.
In addition to her parents, Peggy is survived by her husband, Paul; mother and father in-laws, Evie and Kevin Williams, Frank and Pam Anderson; children, Hunner Anderson of St. Albans, Samantha Anderson of South Charleston and Courtney Anderson (Jonathon Lynch) of South Charleston; grandmother, Peggy Lou Wade of Buffalo; sisters, Ashley Fronda and Libby Cobb; soon to be grandchild, Colleen Jade Lynch; aunt and uncle Tammy and Danny Harper; nieces and nephews, Javier Cobb, Rain and Isaiah Fronda, Brandon and Austin Sayre; and best friend, Brandi Baisden.
Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston with Rev. Jim Russell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to assist the family with the funeral costs c/o: Paul Anderson, 21 Pinewood Circle, St. Albans, WV 25177.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com .
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 4, 2020