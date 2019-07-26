Home

Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
(304) 756-3111
Peggy Ann Willis Obituary
PEGGY ANN WILLIS, age 52, of South Charleston, WV, passed away July 23, 2019.
She is survived by her parents, Kenneth and Patricia Kidd, her sister, Tammy Hart and brother-in-law Donald Hart, nephew, Taylor Hart, his wife, Allison Hart and their children, Riley and Hayden. She is also survived by her children, Jacob Willis and Amanda Willis. Peggy was a loving grandmother to Jameson Snead.
Funeral arrangements will be 6 p.m., at Curry Funeral Home, on Saturday, July 27, with John Koster officiating. Burial will follow at Forks of Coal Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 26 to July 28, 2019
