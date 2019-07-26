|
PEGGY ANN WILLIS, age 52, of South Charleston, WV, passed away July 23, 2019.
She is survived by her parents, Kenneth and Patricia Kidd, her sister, Tammy Hart and brother-in-law Donald Hart, nephew, Taylor Hart, his wife, Allison Hart and their children, Riley and Hayden. She is also survived by her children, Jacob Willis and Amanda Willis. Peggy was a loving grandmother to Jameson Snead.
Funeral arrangements will be 6 p.m., at Curry Funeral Home, on Saturday, July 27, with John Koster officiating. Burial will follow at Forks of Coal Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral.
Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 26 to July 28, 2019